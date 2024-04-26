How The World Wars Made Watercress Sandwiches A British Favorite

Not only do the British speak a bit differently than we do in the U.S., but their foodways aren't quite the same, either. We never seem to agree on food terminology, for one thing: chips vs. fries, biscuits vs. cookies, etc. While, for another, certain foods that are popular in the U.K. never really seemed to get big on this side of the pond — baked beans for breakfast, mince pies and plum pudding as classic British Christmas fare, or jellied eels and black (aka blood) pudding for, well, everything. Add to this list watercress sandwiches, not because the idea of greens on bread is particularly horrifying, but because it seems kind of, well, incomplete.

The fact that we feel this way in the U.S. may serve as a testament to the fact that we've been fortunate enough not to experience much in the way of food rationing over the past century or so (though there was a limited amount during World War II). The British, however, experienced stringent rationing during and even after World War I, only to experience it once again during World War II and, in some cases, for nearly a decade after the war was over.

For this reason, victory gardens weren't just a form of patriotic virtue signaling, but a necessity for many people, and watercress made for a nutritious sandwich filling that didn't cost a single ration coupon (or any money) to make. By the latter half of the 20th century, the watercress sandwich habit was firmly ingrained.