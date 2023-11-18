13 British Christmas Foods You Need To Try Before You Die

'Tis the season, and it's time to start decking the halls and daydreaming about Christmas food. You probably have your own Christmas food traditions. If you live in the U.S., your festive food could be something that looks similar to Thanksgiving dinner. Or, if your family comes from an immigrant background, it could be anything from tamales to German sausages and potato salad, to pierogies and sauerkraut. But in the U.K., things are a bit different.

There are a range of traditional British Christmas foods, some of which date back centuries. But, of course, there are also newcomers to the table. For instance, there's a war waging in households all over the British Isles between two of the most popular Christmas chocolate selection boxes: Roses and Quality Street. The War of the Roses, some might say. And, whether you're an Anglophile or you're just interested in sampling foods from around the globe, you might be curious about what these British festive foods taste like.

We're about to go on a tour of 13 British Christmas foods you need to try before you die. As a Brit, I have opinions, but I've also gathered thoughts from chefs, food bloggers, and food history buffs, and researched some of the most popular recipes.