What Burger King Doesn't Want You To Know

When it comes to having skeletons in the closet, fast food restaurants always seem to be well stocked. Whether it's the embarrassing lawsuit that made the board of directors cringe or a long-forgotten menu item that was doomed from the start, there are always things that restaurants would like you to forget. But with life in the age of the internet, information is only a click away, so it has become a bit harder to ignore some embarrassing or even diabolical blunders made by fast food restaurants like Burger King.

Burger King was initially founded in 1953 by Keith J. Cramer and Matthew Burns. The company was known as Insta-Burger King and it was directly inspired by McDonald's. A year later, David Edgerton and James McLamore opened an Insta-Burger King franchise in Miami, Florida. By 1959, Edgerton and McLamore purchased the rights to the company and took control of what became Burger King. 65 years later, Burger King has become one of the world's biggest fast food restaurants, with nearly 19,000 stores across the globe. With that much exposure, it makes perfect sense that Burger King has gone through some cringe-worthy scandals. Here are some of the worst things that Burger King doesn't want you to know.