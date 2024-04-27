How To Use Cheese To Prevent Chicken Parm From Getting Soggy

Trying to replicate your favorite restaurant's chicken parmesan recipe only to end up with a soggy mess can be frustrating. This is no reflection on you as a cook — the very nature of chicken parm is predisposed to sogginess. Fortunately, you can avoid this by merely switching the placement of the cheese and sauce.

While the typical method for making chicken parmesan is to spread the sauce across the chicken first and then follow with cheese, this is a one-way ticket to a soggy mess. Whether fresh or dry, breadcrumbs are highly absorbent and will take on wetness from the sauce, cheese, and meat itself. With three different sources of moisture, it's unsurprising that this dish is susceptible to sogginess. With the cheese-first method, some of its moisture will still seep in, but the cheese will also form a barrier between the crumb and the sauce. This is possible because, when melted, the cheese's protein bonds are stretched rather than broken down completely, which enables it to keep some shape even in a liquid state.

If you want to maintain the appearance of a classic chicken parmesan topped with cheese, all you need to do is sprinkle extra on top once you've added the sauce. With this method, you get a crispier cutlet and more cheese — it's a win-win.