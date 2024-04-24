How Long Is Spam Good For After Opening It?

If there's one thing most people know about Spam, it's the years-long shelf life of the iconic canned meat product. But, like many types of food, the timeline changes dramatically once you pop open that lid. So, how long do home cooks have before it's time to toss that leftover Spam?

The most definitive advice comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which says canned meat can be safely stored in the refrigerator for three to four days after opening. While the USDA says keeping the Spam in its original can is fine, swapping it out for an airtight plastic or glass container can improve flavor and better preserve quality. Since Spam is already fully cooked, there's not a substantial difference between Spam that's been sitting by itself in your fridge and Spam that's already integrated into another prepared dish.

Naturally, Spam's lifespan is dramatically shorter when opened and kept outside of the fridge. Health experts typically recommend leaving perishable foods out at room temperature for two hours at most.