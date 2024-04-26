Why It's A Mistake To Salt Homemade French Fries Too Early

When it comes to homemade french fries, timing is everything. Salt is one of the key things that make fries so tasty, but the effect can be lackluster if you don't understand how it functions, and adding salt at the wrong time is one of the most common mistakes everyone makes when making fries. While it's true that salt can enhance a dish's flavor when added at various stages of the cooking process, the oil used to deep fry french fries contradicts that theory. One of the biggest mistakes you can make when cooking with salt is adding it to hot oil. Salt can actually break down the oil and strip its reusability. To put a confusing science explanation simply, an ionic compound (like salt) ages oil by lowering the smoke point — which affects the taste of deep-fried food if lowered enough. Plus, salted oil makes everything taste entirely too salty.

Instead, the best time to salt deep-fried french fries is when they're cooked and hot, but there's also nothing wrong with waiting for individuals to salt their own fries. That way, there's no dietary conflict with added sodium. If you opt for the baking method rather than frying, the timing of salt is just as crucial. There are plenty of ways to mess up frozen fries in the oven or air-fryer, and homemade fries are no different. The same rules for the deep fryer apply to baking methods.