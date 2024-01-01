How Long Should You Soak Potatoes When Making Fries?

If you're a DIYer in the kitchen, you may have experimented with making your own fries rather than heating up a bag of the frozen kind (although there's no shame in this since frozen fries can taste just as good as homemade ones). If so, you've undoubtedly heard that the best way to make them come out crispy is to soak them in water first. There's a long, science-y explanation for this, something about lowering the acrylamide content, blah blah blah. Acrylamide may sound like an ingredient in paint, but it's actually a kind of naturally occurring food starch, so the short version is, by soaking potatoes in water you're getting the excess starch out. Ironically, while laundry starch may stiffen a shirt collar, too much potato starch will make your fried potatoes go limp.

To pre-empt that disappointing limpness, you need to know the proper soaking time needed to get that pesky acrylamide out of your potatoes: 2 hours. There, now we can all go home. Wait, you want more context? Oh, alright. A study published in "Science of Food and Agriculture" (via Science Daily) says this soak time lowers acrylamide levels by 48%, but if you're in a hurry, 30 minutes takes out 38% of the starch, while a simple cold water rinse gets rid of 23%. While these results were only tested with fries cooked to a light golden brown, any inattentive cook knows that even un-soaked fries lose their limpness once they're literally burnt to a crisp.