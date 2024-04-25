5 Signs Rotisserie Chicken Has Been Sitting Out At A Store For Too Long

Rotisserie chickens take a while to cook, even if you've got neat equipment to help you along the way. According to one Redditor who claimed to work in a grocery store deli, it takes around three hours to make a rotisserie chicken. Many grocery store delis don't operate on a 24-hour basis, so that leaves a fairly limited window for staff operating the deli.

This means that if you turn up to a store 30 minutes before closing and see there are still rotisserie chickens on the shelves, you may want to scrutinize these birds more carefully as they might not be fresh out of the oven. This is by no means a sure sign that the chicken is unsalvageable, as proper temperature control and regular checks can ensure it stays hot. However, the longer the chicken has been left out, the more difficult it is for it to retain its heat even in optimal circumstances and with the help of specialized equipment.

The best time to pick up a rotisserie chicken depends on how your local store times its batches. Some stores may only start cooking when the doors open, but others could start prepping earlier. In general, turning up during late morning or early afternoon gives you a pretty good chance of catching a fresh batch. Try to think in four-hour slots — one hour to prep and make other deli items, three more to cook the chicken itself.