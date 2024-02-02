Stop Throwing Away The Juices From Your Rotisserie Chicken

If you buy a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store — as you would, since it's not like there are street carts selling the things — you'll likely find a certain amount of juice in the plastic tray once you open up the packaging (though it may have turned to jelly if you refrigerate your purchase). While you may feel that the liquid is a waste product that needs to be poured down the sink, that would be a mistake. For one thing, the fat in the juices might clog the drain, but a far bigger issue would be the fact that you'll be wasting an ingredient that could be put to good use. If you want to prevent food waste, take a tip from Jacques Pépin.

Pépin may be a chicken cooking expert in his own right (actually, there's no "may" about it), but even he will make use of a rotisserie bird if he wants to save himself some time and effort. In a video he shares with his Facebook followers, he chops a chicken into nine roughly equal pieces, then arranges them on a lettuce-lined plate. He then tops the salad with salt, pepper, lime juice, herbs, and chopped tomatoes along with a sauce made from olive oil, butter, garlic, shallots, mushrooms, salt, herbs, and the liquid from the chicken. In the words of the far-famed French chef, "There is always the juice here left in the pan ... Don't throw that out."