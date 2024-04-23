DIY Dragon's Beard Candy Recipe

If you're not up on the latest TikTok trends, you might imagine that something called dragon's beard candy would be a TV-show-inspired recipe, perhaps somehow related to "Game of Thrones," akin to the "Ted Lasso" shortbread (here's our copycat recipe) or the "Squid Game" dalgona candy (we have a recipe for that, too). While dragon's beard candy has no TV tie-in, it (like dalgona candy) is a popular Asian street food that's been made viral by social media.

Dragon's beard candy is Chinese in origin and the recipe may date back 2,000 years or more. It's often associated with Lunar New Year celebrations and, appropriately enough, surged in popularity during the Year of the Dragon (2024) when people started sharing recipes on TikTok. What makes dragon's beard candy a bit of a challenge (albeit a satisfying one) is that it combines the element of an old-fashioned taffy pull with the opportunity to do some mental math. If you pull the candy enough times, you'll get over million sugary threads.

In appearance, dragon's beard candy looks kind of like a cross between cotton candy and a hunk of embroidery thread. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse's version has more depth of flavor than the former (and the latter, for that matter), though, because she flavors hers with a filling of chopped nuts. This, she says, "adds a crunchy, salty, earthy depth to the candy." She encourages experimenting with other fillings as well, so feel free to get creative.