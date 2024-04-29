Only 6 States Have Wawas, And Only One Of Them Wasn't An Original Colony
For Pennsylvania, the convenience store chain Wawa is practically a religion. From its start as a high-quality dairy in the early 20th century to its establishment as a popular grab-and-go food store and gas station in the 1960s and '70s, the chain has come a long way from its humble roots. These days, Wawa has expanded from Pennsylvania to half a dozen states — but only one isn't among America's original colonies.
That would be Florida, which got its first Wawa back in 2012. The first Orlando store (located near SeaWorld) kicked off a brand expansion that has produced 280 stores across the Sunshine State. The other five states that host the chain — Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware — are all among America's original territories. (Worth noting is that Washington, D.C., is also home to several Wawa locations, though it was still part of Maryland when the U.S. was formed.)
Florida's unique Wawa status won't last long, however. The company plans to expand to seven more states: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, and Tennessee. Of these, only Georgia and North Carolina were among America's 13 original colonies.
Wawa's reach is only growing
Despite being the furthest afield from the chain's mid-Atlantic roots, Wawa fans may be surprised to learn that Florida is the state with the country's second-highest number of Wawa locations. They may be even more shocked to hear that the company's home state of Pennsylvania doesn't even take the top spot; that honor goes to New Jersey, which roughly has a Wawa location for every 31,000 residents. Just under 51,000 Pennsylvanians and nearly 77,000 Floridians need to share each Wawa location in their respective states.
There's a reason Wawa has acquired such a dedicated fanbase despite its relatively small geographic footprint. It doesn't just carry typical gas station food; shoppers can also get made-to-order sandwiches and salads, as well as more substantial food choices from Wawa's dinner menu. With many locations doubling as gas stations or located in areas with high foot traffic, the convenience is hard to match for busy commuters looking for a quick bite on the go. So, head to Florida if you want to chow down on your favorite Wawa hoagie outside of the nation's original colonies — that is until the popular chain continues its expansion.