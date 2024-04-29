Only 6 States Have Wawas, And Only One Of Them Wasn't An Original Colony

For Pennsylvania, the convenience store chain Wawa is practically a religion. From its start as a high-quality dairy in the early 20th century to its establishment as a popular grab-and-go food store and gas station in the 1960s and '70s, the chain has come a long way from its humble roots. These days, Wawa has expanded from Pennsylvania to half a dozen states — but only one isn't among America's original colonies.

That would be Florida, which got its first Wawa back in 2012. The first Orlando store (located near SeaWorld) kicked off a brand expansion that has produced 280 stores across the Sunshine State. The other five states that host the chain — Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware — are all among America's original territories. (Worth noting is that Washington, D.C., is also home to several Wawa locations, though it was still part of Maryland when the U.S. was formed.)

Florida's unique Wawa status won't last long, however. The company plans to expand to seven more states: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, and Tennessee. Of these, only Georgia and North Carolina were among America's 13 original colonies.