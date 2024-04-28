The Best Rice Dishes In America, According To Reviews

New Orleans, Louisiana, is a foodie city, but unlike other restaurant destinations, you don't need a white tablecloth to enjoy it. That's true at Coop's Place, a brick-lined bar with wooden bar stools that's so unassuming you might not even be able to find it. A simple alligator sign marks the entrance of this classic New Orleans spot that dates back to 1983. But if you can track it down — and score a table, as it's often packed and raucous – you'll be rewarded with cheap yet delicious Louisiana cuisine, including its flagship rabbit and sausage jambalaya.

The Creole dish is made with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, a blend of Cajun seasonings, boneless rabbit, chicken, smoked pork sausage, and rice. It's one of the restaurant's house specialties, and if you read the reviews, it's easy to see why. "Every restaurant in French Quarter offers jambalaya, but Coop's is the best of the best!" one customer said on Tripadvisor, on which the restaurant has 4 stars. "Their Jambalaya is more juicy and has more ingredients then any other places." Plus, if you want to try the jambalaya but don't want to miss out on other dishes, you can order Coop's tasting plate, which includes the jambalaya and additional fare.

Coop's Place

(504) 525-9053

1109 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116