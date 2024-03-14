The Seasonings You Need For The Best Copycat Bojangles Dirty Rice

Creating copycat recipes can be tricky if a chain doesn't disclose the exact ingredients it uses in its menu items, which is why they tend to vary a bit from one cook to another. All we really know about Bojangles dirty rice is that, as per the restaurant's website, it contains rice mixed with ground sausage meat and a "special blend of [undisclosed] seasonings." Very cagey, but maybe it's a chicken chain thing. After all, KFC's been making a big deal forever about its secret recipe known only by a select handful of employees.

Still, Mashed developer Catherine Brookes did her best to come up with something she calls "a close match for the Bojangles recipe flavor-wise," even though she adds fried peppers as well as onions and opts for brown rice rather than the white rice used by the chain. Alterations notwithstanding, the real secret to making dirty rice that tastes reasonably Bojangles-like lies in the seasoning.

So, what might those special seasonings be? We don't know for sure what Bojangles uses, although its nutrition data discloses that both wheat and soy are present in the mix – or perhaps in the rice or sausage, since it really doesn't say. Leaving that mystery aside, Brookes feels that the flavor of the dish most closely resembles a blend of salt, pepper, paprika, cayenne, and thyme, so that's what she goes with. The end result is a dish she characterizes as "simple to make, yet totally delicious."