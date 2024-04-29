The Fruity Sauce That Makes Jollibee's Spaghetti Unique

To say that Jollibee's is just another fried chicken restaurant chain would be a mistake. Yes, the Filipino restaurant does specialize in deliciously crispy fried chicken, which the company refers to as ChickenJoy. It has chicken sandwiches and tenders, too, as well as some of your standard fast food sides like french fries and mashed potatoes. Beyond that, however, things start to get a little different.

Alongside all that poultry and potatoes are burgers and burger steaks, a sweet drink called a Pineapple Quencher, and spaghetti — though this is hardly the kind your nonna makes for Sunday dinner. Jollibee's take on the dish is smothered in a meaty red sauce somewhat similar to bolognese. However, unlike the sauce people are used to in the U.S., it has a sweet flavor profile thanks to a unique ingredient: banana ketchup.

A condiment staple in the Philippines, banana ketchup is a sweet and tangy dip made from sugar, spices, vinegar, and, yes, bananas. The latter ingredient takes on the role of tomatoes, which are difficult to grow in the Philippines. As such, banana ketchup — which earns its familiar red hue from food dye — became the base of the sauce used in Filipino spaghetti, including the version featured on Jollibee's menu.