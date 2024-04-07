Chain Restaurant Fried Chicken Ranked Worst To Best According To Diners

What's not to love about fried chicken? It's crispy, juicy, flavorful, and oh-so comforting. YouGov reports that fried chicken has an 82% popularity rating among consumers, with only 7% of people saying they dislike the dish. According to the website's rankings, it's the eighth most popular American food. Americans love fried chicken so much that July 6 has been declared National Fried Chicken Day. It's not surprising then that some of the most popular chain restaurants in the country are primarily focused on fried chicken.

While it's not very difficult to make fried chicken at home, it's even easier to grab a bucket or box to go from one of the many chain restaurants that sell this crave-worthy treat. But where do you go if you want the tastiest, crunchiest, most satisfying fried chicken? We scoured countless reviews to bring you the ultimate list of chain restaurant fried chicken ranked from worst to best. From classic Southern recipes to international fried chicken styles, these are the versions that score big or fail miserably according to diners.