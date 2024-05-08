Frozen Beef Wellington Dinners, Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is a mercurial personality, as famous for his short temper as he is for the high-end offerings at his family of restaurants, including Ramsay's Kitchen and Hell's Kitchen. One of the signature dishes at both establishments is beef Wellington, which has become practically synonymous with Ramsay himself. Various videos of the English chef preparing beef Wellington are in ample supply on YouTube, including the world's largest beef Wellington for Guinness World Records.

Ramsay's frozen beef Wellington bites are considerably smaller and far less labor-intensive to prepare. Part of a line of Ramsay-branded frozen foods available at Walmart and Costco, they come in packages of five for $7 at Walmart, which is much more affordable than a meal at his Las Vegas or Atlantic City restaurants. They're simple to prepare, at just 18 minutes in the air fryer, but consumers seem to be split on the miniature take-home version of Ramsay's beef Wellington. The TikTok crowd in particular seemed to enjoy them, with one user describing them as amazing.

That sentiment isn't universal, though, and on Walmart's website, one reviewer complained that they were oversalted while another said that the beef had too much gristle. And over on Reddit, multiple posters complained of difficult-to-find mushrooms, chewy steak, and overly high prices. Others have taken note that Ramsay, who is known for criticizing restaurants that serve frozen food, is now selling the same product under his own name.