The Best Cut Of Steak For The Tastiest Beef Wellington

These steak Wellingtons are baked in the oven as you can't really pan-fry puff pastry with any degree of success, but MacLean does pre-cook the meat in a pan. This searing step is meant to keep the juices inside the steaks and prevent them from oozing out and making the crust soggy, which is a common mistake with bigger beef Wellingtons, too. You'll need to take care when wrapping the steaks in the dough, though. MacLean points out, "You do not want too much overlap on the bottom or else it might not cook through." As for the egg wash, she says this "adds flavor but also gives a perfectly golden crispy crust," although admits that "without it, [the pastry] will still cook well."

This recipe makes two steak Wellingtons, but if you only want one, it's best to cut the ingredients in half. MacLean insists the dish is "best served freshly made" and cautions that if it's reheated, "The beef may get overcooked and the puff pastry will not have its nice crispy texture." If you do have leftovers, however, you're hardly going to throw them out because wasting food is a terrible shame. The best way to revive them is to wrap them in foil and heat them in an oven (300 F) for 15 minutes or so. While warmed-over steak Wellington may not regain 100% of its former glory, it'll still make a pretty amazing snack.