Details About Wellingtons From Shark Tank

Founded by Los Angeles natives Arya and Anastasia Alexander in 2020, Wellingtons LA, appearing on Season 15 Episode 3 of "Shark Tank," is a self-proclaimed "elevated comfort food brand" that delivers ready-to-bake beef Wellingtons right to your door.

A favorite of celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay, beef Wellingtons are notoriously hard to make. Crafted by coating beef tenderloin in goose or chicken liver pate, followed by duxelles — a robustly flavored, paste-like mixture made of minced mushrooms, shallots, onions, herbs, and butter — before wrapping the whole ensemble in a flaky puff pastry and baking it to medium-rare perfection, it's no wonder the beef Wellington has become the ultimate test of a chef's cooking chops. While the technical skill required to nail the dish is intimidating enough to deter many home cooks, Wellingtons LA promises to take care of the hard part so you need only pop your Welly in the oven and serve it.

The ready-to-bake Wellingtons come in several sizes and flavors, including a Breakfast Wellington, complete with scrambled eggs, hash browns, turkey sausage, and cheddar cheese encased in a puff pastry seasoned with Everything but the Bagel seasoning; and Mini Cheeseburger Wellingtons, which feature beef patties, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, and jalapeños in a sesame seed-crusted pastry. When your impressed brunch or dinner guests ask how you managed to pull off the mighty feat, the brand owners even insist you take all the credit.