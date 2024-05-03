Mistakes Everyone Makes When Storing Rice

Rice is a delicious, nutritious staple found in pantries and on dining tables around the globe. Just because plenty of people eat rice, though, doesn't mean we all know how to store it properly. There are a range of common errors people make when storing rice, both before and after it's cooked. These missteps can not only reduce your rice's shelf life, they can even be dangerous, so it's important to store your rice right.

When storing uncooked rice, you might be making mistakes such as not transferring it to a sealed container once the bag is open or storing it in direct sunlight. Once that rice is cooked, however, proper storage is arguably even more important. Eating leftover rice can be dangerous if you haven't treated it right, so you need to cool it quickly before storing it to avoid bacteria build-up. You also need to make sure you aren't keeping it for too long.

Now that we've touched on some potential pitfalls, we're ready to go into more detail. Let's uncover the biggest mistakes people make when storing rice — and highlight some practical solutions.