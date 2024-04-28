The Temperature Mistake You Might Be Making With Sushi Rice

Making your own sushi can feel like a huge accomplishment — if you get it right. If you find that your favorite sushi rolls aren't as good when you make them yourself, rice that's either too cold or too hot may be the culprit.

Using the wrong kind of rice is a typical beginner's mistake when preparing sushi, but even if you use proper sushi rice, you must keep an eye on its temperature. This rice must be cooked before you can start rolling or shaping it, and you should let it cool for around 10 to 15 minutes or until it reaches room temperature. If it's refrigerated or left out long enough to become fully cold, it won't absorb vinegar as effectively. If the vinegar slides off, your rice will be a bit slimy and difficult to work with, and it won't take on the vinegar's flavor. Instead, your sushi may taste salty, as you're essentially eating cold rice seasoned only with salt. The texture will also suffer, as each bite will likely be unpleasantly chewy.

If you're frying your sushi rice to make a rice cake, letting the rice get cold will make it harder to mold and will prevent it from keeping its shape. Additionally, it may burn if it has cooled to the point of drying out. In this instance, it's preferable to keep your rice slightly warm.