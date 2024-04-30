The Best Canned Beef Stew Is Not From A Powerhouse Brand

Canned beef stew, like canned chili, soup, and other ready-to-eat foods, is something that some may choose to sneer at, but we're decidedly not in that camp, We're pro food in general, whether it be exploring the latest TikTok trend or the delights of dollar store dining, so if canned beef stew is what's for dinner, pass the crackers! Still, you might as well find the best-tasting stew you can, though (okay, that was barely even pun-adjacent), and to that end, Mashed researched the reviews for various brands and came up with a worst-to-best canned beef stew ranking.

Sure, you can go read the entire article, we won't mind, but if you want the executive summary, here it is: The top-rated brand, from what we can see, is Mountain House. Yes, as in the survival food kit and camping supply brand. The stew does have a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, though, with many purchasers calling it surprisingly flavorful for freeze-dried food. Yes, it needs to be reconstituted with water before you can eat it, but the upside of this is that the company promises an unopened can will last for 30 years so it's perfect for stocking your doomsday prepper bunker. Being freeze-dried also means it's low on preservatives and other additives, which is always a plus. At the time of writing, a can sells for around $67. However, for this amount, you get 15 servings, which equates to about $4.50 per bowlful.