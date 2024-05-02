This Was Bonnie And Clyde's Last Meal

While elaborate last meals enjoyed by death row prisoners have long been fodder for macabre fascination, not all criminals (or completely innocent people, for that matter) know in advance just when they'll take their last bite. While Bonnie and Clyde may have wished to dine on steak and lobster had they known that May 23, 1934, would be their final day on earth, their last meal would be far more plebeian.

Shortly before driving into the ambush where they'd be shot to death by police officers, the couple stopped at Rosa Canfield's cafe in Gibsland, Louisiana where they ordered donuts and coffee. After finishing their breakfast they asked for a couple of sandwiches to go — fried bologna for her and a BLT for him.

By some accounts, Bonnie managed to take just one bite before the car Clyde was driving was perforated by 167 bullets. As Kevin Costner described the outlaws' last moments in an interview promoting his 2019 movie "The Highwaymen" (via USA Today), "They had just come from a diner where they had ordered bologna sandwiches. They had no idea they were going down."