Over Half Of People Want Steak To Be Their 'Last Meal'

Did you know that any meal could potentially be your last meal? That bowl of cereal and orange juice you had this morning or the sandwich and soda you had for lunch could very well be the last thing you ever eat. Accidents do happen after all, and you never know when it's time to punch your card at the pearly gates. This raises the question: What would be your last meal here on Earth?

The concept of a "last meal" seems to be an intriguing, if not somewhat morbid, fascination for some people. In a way, these meals are a window into the mindset of a person who knows that this will be their last Earthly repast. The Crime Museum, for example, details the final meals of some of history's greatest killers, from John Wayne Gacy's KFC and fried shrimp-filled buffet to Saddam Hussein's simple boiled chicken and rice. Tastemade describes how Elvis Presley dined on cookies and ice cream before his death to Napoleon's final meal of liver, kidney, eggs, and garlic toast as he spent his last years in exile. When it's someone's last, an average everyday dish can become something legendary, terrifying, and tragic.

But outside of the realm of infamous killers, musicians, and emperors, what would the average person request for their final meal on Earth? It seems that many people would prefer to go out in style, enjoying a quintessential steak dinner.