Steam Your Next Batch Of Shrimp In This Boozy Ingredient

Steaming shrimp — or steaming any food, for that matter — typically involves suspending it above a boiling liquid so the food cooks in the steam that the liquid generates. While just a few inches and a basket separate steaming from boiling, the cooking method makes quite a difference. What it boils down to is, it's not as easy to overcook steamed shrimp so there's less danger of them winding up rubbery. As to the cooking liquid, you may want to use something other than water for more flavorful shrimp. If the number of beer-steamed shrimp recipes is anything to go by, beer is an ingredient favored by many cooks.

Because the steaming liquid doesn't come into direct contact with the shrimp as it would if you were boiling them, beer will only impart a mild and pleasant maltiness rather than overwhelming them with a boozy flavor. Another advantage that steaming has over boiling is that it requires a lot less liquid, so if all you have is half a can of leftover beer, you can use it as part of the liquid in a steamed shrimp recipe (try our Old Bay-flavored one) and make up the rest with broth or water. It won't make any difference whether the beer's gone flat, either, as it will lose any fizz as it cooks.