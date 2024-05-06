Rules Culver's Employees Have To Follow

Culver's, a fast food staple of the Midwest, has a few lesser-known weird rules that employees have to follow, ranging from ultra-specific nametag placement to Culver's branded greetings for guests. The fast growing restaurant chain prides itself on the quality of its hospitality, with its website claiming "It's our pleasure to serve you –- and we do it with a smile."

Since the Culver's True Blue Crew is known for their welcoming attitudes and above and beyond service, it makes sense that there would be some structure behind the scenes to create the best possible environment for guests. While this all seems positive, the company has a fairly middle-of-the-road 3.5 star rating as an employer on Indeed, with decidedly mixed reviews. Some reviews on the job website Comparably are very positive: "Ever since I started working there I've met the best and funniest people. I considered my blue crew my second family" while other are harsher: "They need to get better at treating their employees as kindly as they treat customers." In general, the rules reported by employees seem to be centered around maintaining a clean, uniform appearance in the restaurant and interacting positively with guests.