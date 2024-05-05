Classic Seared Scallops With Chile Garlic Butter Recipe

Scallops have a delicate and distinct flavor that pairs wonderfully with a variety of foods. So, there are plenty of options for perfect complementary side dishes for these chile garlic scallops.

For a classic and well-rounded pairing, we love to serve these scallops on a bed of lemon risotto with some steamed green beans on the side. This makes a hearty, complete meal, with the green beans adding bite and freshness and the rice providing a wholesome base for the tender, buttery scallops. You could easily sub these sides with cous cous, brown rice, or quinoa in place of the risotto and broccoli or asparagus instead of green beans.

Another great accompaniment for scallops are potatoes in whatever form takes your fancy! You could opt for buttery new potatoes, fries, mashed potatoes, or even a cheesy potato gratin. These will all make for a super satisfying final dish.

For extra color and nutrients, you could serve these scallops with a medley of roasted Mediterranean veggies, such as zucchini, red bell peppers, and red onion. Or, for a fresh and simple side, go for a crisp salad with arugula, tomatoes, cucumber, and a tangy vinaigrette.