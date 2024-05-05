Classic Seared Scallops With Chile Garlic Butter Recipe
If you're looking to cook something extra special for a date night or dinner party, we have the ultimate recipe for you. These classic seared scallops with chile garlic butter, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, are perfectly tender and packed with incredible flavors. The scallops are perfectly seared to create that glorious, golden crust while maintaining their juicy tenderness within. Infused with the flavors of aromatic garlic and spicy serrano chile, every bite is bursting with deliciousness.
We start by drying and seasoning the scallops before gently searing them in olive oil until golden on both sides. Then, we whip up that rich, flavorful sauce by melting butter in the same pan and adding minced garlic, finely chopped red serrano chile, and lemon to create a fragrant blend that smells wonderful as it sizzles away. Requiring simple prep work but delivering punchy flavors, these seared scallops are an amazing way to create an impressive dish with minimal effort.
Gather the ingredients for these classic seared scallops with chile garlic butter
To make these delicious seared scallops, you'll first need to season some fresh, large scallops with salt and pepper, to taste. Next, grab some olive oil for frying. Once the scallops are seared to perfection, it's time to make that fragrant chile garlic butter. For this, you'll need butter, a finely chopped red serrano chile pepper, minced garlic, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Coat the scallops in the luscious butter, then add the final touch — a sprinkling of fresh chopped parsley.
Step 1: Dry and season the scallops
Pat the scallops dry and season them with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 2: Heat the oil
Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan on a medium-high setting.
Step 3: Fry the scallops on one side
Add the scallops and cook on one side for 3 minutes.
Step 4: Flip and fry on the other side
Flip the scallops and cook on the other side for another 3 minutes. Set aside on a plate.
Step 4: Melt the butter
Melt the butter in the pan.
Step 6: Add garlic, chile, and lemon zest
Once the butter is foaming, add the garlic, chile pepper, and lemon zest and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
Step 7: Add lemon juice
Add the lemon juice and stir.
Step 8: Return the scallops to the pan
Return the scallops to the pan and spoon the butter over them.
Step 9: Add parsley
Scatter over the fresh chopped parsley to serve.
What foods pair well with scallops?
Scallops have a delicate and distinct flavor that pairs wonderfully with a variety of foods. So, there are plenty of options for perfect complementary side dishes for these chile garlic scallops.
For a classic and well-rounded pairing, we love to serve these scallops on a bed of lemon risotto with some steamed green beans on the side. This makes a hearty, complete meal, with the green beans adding bite and freshness and the rice providing a wholesome base for the tender, buttery scallops. You could easily sub these sides with cous cous, brown rice, or quinoa in place of the risotto and broccoli or asparagus instead of green beans.
Another great accompaniment for scallops are potatoes in whatever form takes your fancy! You could opt for buttery new potatoes, fries, mashed potatoes, or even a cheesy potato gratin. These will all make for a super satisfying final dish.
For extra color and nutrients, you could serve these scallops with a medley of roasted Mediterranean veggies, such as zucchini, red bell peppers, and red onion. Or, for a fresh and simple side, go for a crisp salad with arugula, tomatoes, cucumber, and a tangy vinaigrette.
Can I switch up the flavors in the butter sauce for these scallops?
Feel free to deviate from or add to the classic combination of garlic, chile, and lemon in the butter sauce. There are plenty of ways that you can tailor it to best suit your taste buds.
Firstly, try incorporating different herbs, such as thyme, rosemary, or dill, to add a fresh twist to the sauce. Each will bring its own unique flavor profile. Or, to add some extra spice, experiment with smoked paprika or cayenne pepper. Start with a little and adjust accordingly to avoid overpowering the delicate flavor of the scallops.
While lemon zest is perfect for adding a zing to the sauce, you can also try using other citrus fruits, such as lime, orange, or grapefruit, for a unique taste. The citrusy notes will complement the sweetness of the scallops beautifully. If you're looking to amp up the aromatic flavors in the butter sauce, finely diced shallots, lemongrass, or minced ginger can also bring an extra element of depth and complexity.
Finally, a splash of white wine is a great way to add a sophisticated touch to the scallops, while chicken broth or coconut milk can transform the butter into something a little more rich and saucy.
|Calories per Serving
|254
|Total Fat
|17.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|52.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|8.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|0.8 g
|Sodium
|521.9 mg
|Protein
|16.7 g