Why Doubling A Fried Food Recipe Could Be A Huge Mistake

Fried food is a category that's as versatile as it is tasty. Perhaps you're a fan of perfectly crispy fried chicken or fried fish for main courses, or maybe you prefer frying up some potatoes, veggies, or cheese for a tasty side or snack instead. With flavor so delicious, it can be tempting to double up your recipe to ensure you've got plenty of homemade fried food to go around. But experienced cooks know that could prove a big mistake.

The reason for this stems from the precise way most people choose to double their fried recipes, as well as some unavoidable issues with deep frying in general. Broadly speaking, many people who try to make twice as much fried food as a recipe calls for only double the ingredients they're frying — but not the oil itself. That may make sense at first glance, as few people have cooking vessels large enough to hold and safely heat the significant quantity of oil that would be required.

But each time an item is fried, it leaves behind traces and remnants in the oil, particularly if it's breaded or battered. The longer these bits sit in the hot oil, the higher the likelihood they'll start to burn, resulting in an unpleasant taste and smell. To avoid this, you'll need to thoroughly strain your oil halfway through the cooking process or replace it entirely.