The Best Fast Food Fried Chicken Sandwich On Any Menu

Done right, a fried chicken sandwich can beat a burger any day of the week. The ideal fried chicken sandwich is crispy, juicy, fresh, and well-seasoned. These days, it seems like every fast food chain is jumping on the fried chicken sandwich train — in fact, back in 2019, Popeyes kicked off what eventually became the fried chicken sandwich wars. Even though it's unlikely this war will end any time soon, with chains like McDonald's and Burger King all releasing chicken sandwiches in the early 2020s, Mashed has crowned one fast food chain the fried chicken sandwich winner.

Shake Shack's Chick'n Shack is the best fast food fried chicken sandwich on any menu, as Mashed determined in a ranking of 20 such sandwiches. That may be a lot of items to try, but the journey brought many delicious moments. Juicy, crispy fried chicken is naturally the most important factor in any of these sandwiches, but the other elements deserve love, too. The bun should be sufficiently light and fluffy, the veggies should be fresh and vibrant, and the sauce should enhance (but not overpower) the chicken's flavor. Shake Shack's Chick'n Shack checked off all of these boxes, even for our critical tasters.