Copycat Burger King Chicken Fries Recipe
Burger King chicken fry fans can enjoy the crispy treat from the comfort of their homes thanks to this delicious copycat recipe. Courtesy of Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins, these fries are ready to devour in just over an hour. While you might be able to pick up a batch from your local BK more quickly, these are guaranteed to hit the spot with their undeniable freshness. Made from scratch with pantry staples and a few extras, you can feel good about digging into this fried snack.
Not too dissimilar from a chicken tender, chicken fries have an even larger crunchy surface to savor. "These little tasty devils rank as one of my favorites. Gotta love BK's ingenuity," Watkins says. "These french fry–shaped breaded chicken wonders are well seasoned, crispity-crunchy, and definitely dip-able." That's right — her recipe includes a creamy dipping sauce to complement the crunch. Classic condiments, including ketchup, mayo, and mustard, make an appearance, along with sweet and spicy add-ins to round it out.
Gather the ingredients for this copycat Burger King chicken fries recipe
This recipe has a few components, starting with the seasoning mix. You'll need salt, garlic powder, onion powder, chicken bouillon powder, and paprika. Next, for the dipping sauce, get mayonnaise, ketchup, yellow mustard, honey, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce. Finally, for the chicken fries, pick up some ground chicken, vegetable or canola oil for frying, all-purpose flour, eggs, and panko breadcrumbs.
Step 1: Prep the spice mix
Make the spice mix: Place the salt, garlic powder, onion powder, bouillon powder, and paprika in a medium bowl, and stir to combine.
Step 2: Prep the dip
Make the dipping sauce: Place the mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, honey, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and 1 teaspoon of the spice mix in a medium bowl. Whisk to combine.
Step 3: Chill the dipping sauce
Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate while you prepare the chicken fries.
Step 4: Combine the chicken with the spice mix
Place the ground chicken and 2 teaspoons of the spice mix in a medium bowl. Mix, using your hands, until thoroughly blended.
Step 5: Line a baking sheet
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 6: Scoop the chicken onto the sheet
Using a small scoop or tablespoon, portion the ground chicken, placing the portions on the prepared baking sheet.
Step 7: Shape the chicken, and chill
Dampen your hands with a little water and roll the ground chicken portions into long, fry-like shapes. Once rolled, place the baking sheet in the freezer for 15–20 minutes, or until the fries are firm.
Step 8: Heat the oil
Fill a large Dutch oven or a deep fryer with oil (about ⅓ full) and bring to 350 F over medium-high heat.
Step 9: Assemble the breading components
Meanwhile, set up your breading station: Place the flour, egg, and breadcrumbs in individual, shallow bowls.
Step 10: Season the flour and whisk the eggs
Season the flour with 1 tablespoon of the spice mix and stir to combine. Beat the eggs until blended.
Step 11: Bread the chicken fries
Once the chicken fries have firmed, remove from the freezer. Coat the fries first in the seasoned flour, followed by the egg, and, lastly, the breadcrumbs, using your hands to gently press and adhere the breadcrumbs to the chicken.
Step 12: Transfer the fries to a rack
Place the breaded chicken fries on a wire rack to prepare for frying.
Step 13: Fry the chicken
Once the oil has preheated, fry the chicken fries for 3–4 minutes, or until golden brown, cooked through, and crisp. Work in batches of 3–4 fries at a time.
Step 14: Drain the chicken fries
Remove the fries from the oil using a slotted spoon and set aside on a wire rack to drain.
Step 15: Serve with the dipping sauce
Serve the chicken fries hot with the dipping sauce on the side.
What are some tips for deep-frying these chicken fries?
Unless you're regularly deep frying foods, you probably don't have a proper fryer and are relying on a pot of hot oil. "If you are working without a deep fryer, the best tool to have in your arsenal is an instant read thermometer," Watkins recommends. There are plenty of models depending on your needs, and Watkins notes that she also uses hers for baking or roasting. More importantly, she says, "it has a long wire tether, which helps keep the thermometer out of the way during frying" — not to mention, it also helps prevent your fingers from getting burned in the hot oil.
Aside from a thermometer, Watkins stresses the importance of working in small batches. "Don't overload your fryer or frying oil — that will lead to soggy, oil-logged goods," she says. "The oil temperature drops when you overload." That's not the worst of it: "Overloading will cause an overflow," Watkins adds. Soggy chicken and an oil mess are not part of the agenda here.
What are some other uses for the spice mix I make in this chicken fries recipe?
The measurements for the spice mix will leave you with some leftovers, and you may even want to double or triple the batch once you get a taste. Having a ready-made spice blend is an easy way to spruce up your dinner plans with minimal effort. Watkins loves the combination of salt, garlic powder, onion powder, chicken bouillon powder, and paprika, saying, "It is a tasty one with many uses outside of this recipe."
Sticking to the same profile as this recipe, Watkins shares, "I really like it as a rub for grilled chicken or for seasoning up burgers (beef, turkey, chicken, or veggie)." As well, you could add it to a chicken soup to layer on the flavor, or toss it into a baked rice dish along with some shredded chicken. A pot of beans would also benefit from this potent seasoning blend to give it an added, savory element. Meanwhile, for a super easy dip, combine plain yogurt or mayonnaise with a few teaspoons of spice mix.
- For the spice mix
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 2 teaspoons chicken bouillon powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- For the dipping sauce
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup ketchup
- ¼ cup yellow mustard
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 teaspoons hot sauce
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon spice mix (above)
- For the chicken fries
- 1 pound ground chicken
- 2 teaspoons + 1 tablespoon spice mix (above), divided
- Vegetable or canola oil, for frying
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 3 eggs
- 2 cups panko breadcrumbs
|Calories per Serving
|1,123
|Total Fat
|82.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|228.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|67.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.6 g
|Total Sugars
|16.8 g
|Sodium
|1,111.3 mg
|Protein
|31.5 g