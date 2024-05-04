Copycat Burger King Chicken Fries Recipe

Burger King chicken fry fans can enjoy the crispy treat from the comfort of their homes thanks to this delicious copycat recipe. Courtesy of Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins, these fries are ready to devour in just over an hour. While you might be able to pick up a batch from your local BK more quickly, these are guaranteed to hit the spot with their undeniable freshness. Made from scratch with pantry staples and a few extras, you can feel good about digging into this fried snack.

Not too dissimilar from a chicken tender, chicken fries have an even larger crunchy surface to savor. "These little tasty devils rank as one of my favorites. Gotta love BK's ingenuity," Watkins says. "These french fry–shaped breaded chicken wonders are well seasoned, crispity-crunchy, and definitely dip-able." That's right — her recipe includes a creamy dipping sauce to complement the crunch. Classic condiments, including ketchup, mayo, and mustard, make an appearance, along with sweet and spicy add-ins to round it out.