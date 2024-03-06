13 Ground Chicken Recipes To Whip Up For Dinner

If you want to stretch your grocery budget, buying ground meat is the way to go. Most recipes with ground meat make enough for several meals, so you can feed a crowd or use it for your meal prep. Ground chicken is high in protein and low in fat and calories compared to ground beef, yet it is just as versatile. If you've had rubbery ground chicken in the past and think it isn't worth buying, good news — with some tricks, it's easy to keep it from toughening up and drying out. Adding fat and moisture, and being careful not to overmix it will give you the best results.

Ground chicken can be harder to find than beef, turkey, or pork, but you can easily make your own in a food processor. Boneless chicken thighs are best for this purpose because they have a bit of fat that will help moisten the meat, but you can mix breasts and thighs too. Cut the meat into chunks and pulse it carefully to a minced consistency; overmixing will give you an unappetizing paste, so tread lightly. This can be done in large batches and frozen, or made for a specific recipe.

Ready to use ground chicken to make delicious meals? Read on to find out about all the ways this versatile ingredient can work for your dinner.