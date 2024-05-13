Basil Pesto Smash Burgers Recipe

We have all eaten plenty of sauces dubbed with the moniker aioli, often with exciting flavors like garlic, chipotle, or truffle, but what is aioli really? The original aioli is very different from the garlic sauce that comes with your french fries at the local gastropub. Traditionally, aioli is a sauce from the Mediterranean that is made with only garlic and olive oil. Pounded garlic and olive oil are whipped together until emulsified, creating a creamy, garlicky sauce. This sauce was first recorded thousands of years ago, but since then the term has come to refer to a much broader array of sauces.

In more modern parlance, aioli is often used to refer to any sort of infused mayonnaise. This leap makes sense given that mayonnaise has a similar texture to aioli and, when infused with garlic, a similar flavor. The big difference between mayonnaise and aioli is that mayonnaise eschews garlic and instead uses egg as its emulsifying agent, creating a sauce that is more stable but less flavorful. Which is exactly why we ended up with so many faux aiolis: Mayonnaise is begging for more flavor.

While they may not be traditional, these mayonnaise-based aiolis are delicious, simple, and certainly here to stay. Whether made with only garlic or with more exotic ingredients like cilantro, jalapeno, or, as in this recipe, basil pesto, they are a perfect sauce to top a burger, dip fries, or finish a tuna salad.