The Differences Between Vodka And Tequila

Well over half of all adult Americans drink alcohol, which makes it a major industry in the country, as well as throughout other parts of the world. Vodka and tequila are popular options for these drinkers and, as clear beverages, can seem like they'd be similar choices. This couldn't be further from the truth, though, as the two spirits have more differences than they have similarities.

Despite their similar appearance, vodka and tequila differ in smell, taste, production, and cultural relevance. The two liquors come from different roots, even down to their names. Vodka is Russia's national alcoholic drink, and its name comes from the Russian word "voda," which means water. Tequila hails from Mexico and is also their national spirit. It is less straightforward and more spiritual with its name's origin, though, coming from the Nahuatl word "tequitl," meaning "the place of tribute."

You likely have encountered both vodka and tequila during your everyday life. These cultural liquors have long had a heavy presence outside of their homelands and in bars all across America. You may not see a difference beyond their label on the shelf, but knowing these clear differences could help you identify them when you undoubtedly cross their paths again.