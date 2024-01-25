What's The Best Type Of Alcohol To Pair With Fast Food?

Fast food does not have to be a quick meal you grab when you're on the road or too exhausted to cook. Whether you're indulging in a Big Mac or a box of Krispy Kremes, fast food is tailor-made to get your taste buds dancing with joy. So, it's high time we started treating it with the same consideration as fancy tapas or tenderloin when it comes to alcohol pairing. Instead of viewing fast food as a low-brow craving that you have to indulge in while sitting in your car or alone at home, you can elevate it to a meal as fancy as the tasting menu at a five-star restaurant simply by adding a carefully selected cocktail or a fine wine.

If you aren't a mixologist or sommelier, this is a daunting proposition. While casual foodies might know that red meat is often served with bold reds like cabernet sauvignon, and white fish is often served with light whites like pinot grigio, there is a lot less tradition and expertise to go on when it comes to pairing upscale alcohol with, say, a corn dog or chicken nuggets. Luckily, we've spoken with two award-winning mixologists and a sommelier to reveal exactly how to elevate those Chipotle burritos and McFlurries like a pro.