Should You Keep Food That Was Delivered To You By Mistake?

Delivery mix-ups are confusing, and when food deliveries get lost it's a serious bummer, especially if you're hangry. Annoying as it is to be the person missing their food order, it's also a major ethical dilemma for the unintended recipient. It's not exactly morally sound to keep a food delivery that isn't yours, but there isn't a definitive answer as to whether it's illegal. Nevertheless, keeping misdelivered packages without trying to correct the mistake is considered theft and punishable by law. However, it's unclear if that rule applies to food deliveries since they are not managed by postal services that must follow mail handling laws. Not to mention, food is different from inedible goods. According to Reddit users' customer experiences, most delivery services and restaurants will not redeliver food — likely due to health and safety concerns.

It seems you can keep food delivered to you by mistake, but you should still try to help solve the issue before you dig in. The best thing to do is contact the restaurant or the third-party delivery service's customer service so they are notified of the situation and can rectify the issue with the intended recipient. According to a Reddit user employed by a restaurant, calls regarding accidentally delivered food orders are pretty common, and the workers will usually tell you to keep the meal or toss it.