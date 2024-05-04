What Are The Most Common Ingredients In Vegan Marshmallows?

From backyard barbecues and beachside s'mores to sweet potato casseroles and mugs of cocoa, marshmallows are a common part of many festivities. Each year, the craze around these fluffy morsels seemingly intensifies, and for good reason. While naturally delicious, once toasted, the textural dichotomy of the crunchy outer layer and soft, gooey inside is hard to beat. Luckily for those who avoid animal products, finding a vegan version is possible. This does, however, involve checking labels, as marshmallows are made with a unique combination of ingredients that are generally not vegan-friendly.

Linda Wright, director of food research and discovery at the Hershey Company, told Chemical & Engineering News in 2021 that marshmallows "[take] advantage of many unique food-science properties," which helps create their magic. While sugar and corn syrup comprise the base of most marshmallows, gelatin is often used as a stabilizer. Since gelatin is derived from the collagen in animal tissue, vegans must ensure their package of marshmallows doesn't list it as an ingredient.

Gelatin's elasticity can be somewhat replicated with a mixture of soy protein and carrageenan — a polysaccharide (essential macromolecule) derived from seaweed, which offers a bounce similar to marshmallows. Additionally, many vegan marshmallow brands eschew corn syrup or corn starch in favor of tapioca syrup plus starch. The starch helps thicken the batter while the syrup prevents crystallization. Sugar is typically added for sweetness, and natural flavoring like vanilla is classic (though maple, pumpkin, and peppermint flavors are available seasonally).