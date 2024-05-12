The 10 Unhealthiest Kinds Of Cheese You Can Buy

Any way you slice it, cheese is a fattening food. Cheese is rich in nutrients like calcium and protein, but because it's high in fat, it has a lot of calories. Also, many cheeses are salty, and cheese that is high in fat and sodium might not be the best choice for people trying to eat healthier. If you love cheese as much as we do, you shouldn't necessarily give it up — but it is good to have some knowledge about which cheeses are the unhealthiest in the grocery store.

The cheese selection at many grocery stores is full of variety, so how do you know what to choose? Certain soft cheeses pack a lot of saturated fat. Hard cheeses like feta and Parmesan have lower fat content but are high in sodium. This might make visiting the dairy section feel like choosing between the lesser of two evils — but don't get stressed. To help health-conscious eaters know which cheeses to avoid (or only eat occasionally), we're mapping out a list of cheeses that have slightly troubling nutrition facts. We'll get more detailed about how we determined which cheeses are the unhealthiest at the end of this article. What's important to know is that fat and sodium aren't the only nutritional drawbacks associated with cheese. There's also a lot of processed cheese out there, full of chemicals and additives. If you want to steer clear of unhealthy cheeses, consider crossing these 10 kinds of cheese off your shopping list.