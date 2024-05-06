The Underrated Pantry Item That Valerie Bertinelli Thinks You Should Try - Exclusive

While you might think that a celebrity chef would only stock up on fancy ingredients like delicious saffron or irresistible truffles, Valerie Bertinelli's choice for her favorite pantry item is emblematic of her low-key, relatable style. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, she discussed her new cookbook, "Indulge: Delicious and Decadent Dishes to Enjoy and Share," and she told us about the most underrated ingredient she uses all of the time. It's a salt blend, but it's not gourmet fleur de sel or Hawaiian black lava salt — it happens to be an item you can pick up for less than five dollars at your local grocery store: Nature's Seasons by Morton.

The Emmy Award-winner said she's been using the seasoned salt for years, which fits with her mission of sharing foods that have been important throughout her life. Bertinelli said this special type of garlic, onion, and herb-flavored salt is perfect for enhancing the flavor of just about everything.

"I'll just slice up some radishes and put a little bit of red wine vinegar, like a tiny bit, just barely, just to add that zing, and then just cover them with some Nature's Seasons," the actress explained. "It's a really great little snack."