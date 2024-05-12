12 Unhealthiest Jams And Jellies You Can Buy

Whether they're paired with peanut butter, layered onto cake, or spooned onto your morning yogurt, jams and jellies add a fruity twist to any meal. At the same time, they're not always quite as fruity as you'd expect. A huge number of the go-to brands stocked on grocery store shelves are richer in corn syrup and additives than actual fruit — in turn dragging down each product's nutritional value.

Of course, by their very nature, all jams and jellies are sweet. Jam is made using fruits such as strawberries, cherries, grapes, and raspberries, while jelly uses fruit juice — both of which are naturally rich in sugar. Jam also contains sugar for practical reasons, too. The average jar is about 60% sugar, which is the sweet spot (no pun intended) to act as a natural preservative and prevent the growth of mold and microorganisms.

The products that combine these necessary sugars with OTT amounts of added sugars — and take up a huge chunk of the daily amount recommended by the FDA (50 grams) – are the ones that are cause for concern. If you're looking to make healthier choices with your next grocery shop, we've combed through the worst of the worst to find the jams and jellies you'll want to avoid.