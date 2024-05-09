The 12 Unhealthiest Sandwiches At Subway
As of 2024, Subway has become the largest food chain in the country, having over 20,600 locations spread across 54 U.S. states and territories. Although many things have contributed to this growth, the chain's consistent quality and fan following are leading factors. Since 2021, Subway's menu has also undergone several upgrades to incorporate new menu items and revamp existing ones. These consistent changes brought significant variety to the menu, with lines like the Subway Series introducing new sub flavors, but none without its fair share of health concerns. With a 2017 CBC News study uncovering evidence that Subway's grilled chicken was at the time barely 50% meat, and ongoing drama over the nature of the chain's tuna, Subway's healthy image has often been brought under question.
Keeping the chain's health concerns in mind, it's important to find out which nutrients and ingredients make Subway unhealthy, despite its wholesome and healthy image. So, we examined the nutrient breakdown and ingredient lists of popular high-calorie sandwiches at the chain to narrow down the unhealthiest ones and uncover some of the things you should never order at Subway — or at least pretty infrequently.
1. Meatball Marinara
Few things in life are as good as meatballs drenched in marinara atop a bed of spaghetti, but replace the pasta with bread and you can have this delicious comfort food on the go. That's the appeal of Subway's meatball marinara sub, which packs juicy meatballs on artisan Italian bread with a herby, garlicky marinara and topped with melted provolone and parmesan. This sandwich is a favorite amongst regulars at the chain, and at $5.89 for a six-inch (at the time of writing), it's one of the cheaper options on this list.
According to Subway's January 2024 nutrition sheet, which lists the nutritional breakdown of its menu items, the six-inch (211 gram) meatball marinara has 460 calories, 20 grams of fat (8 grams of saturated fat), 40 milligrams of cholesterol, and 1,110 milligrams of sodium (nearly half of your recommended daily intake). The elevated fat content is due to the sub's processed ingredients, such as soybean oil that can lead to inflammation and excessive weight gain when consumed in excess.
Additionally, the sub has a whopping 50 grams of carbs (4 grams fiber, 8 grams sugars, 4 grams added sugars), which largely comes from enriched flours and modified starches that are processed and bear low nutritional value. On the positive end, the sandwich has 20 grams of protein and is rich in vitamin C and iron. Still, considering the other ingredients, it may be better to make a copycat Subway meatball marinara with just 5 ingredients at home.
2. Tuna Sub
The tuna sub is one of Subway's most beloved, and as of 2021, controversial sandwiches. What is advertised as a regular tuna sandwich made from 100% wild-caught tuna, might be anything but. In January 2021, the sandwich was brought under fire in a lawsuit where customers claimed it wasn't tuna at all. The truth about Subway's tuna sandwich remained under question till 2022 when California judges ruled that Subway could be sued over its 100% tuna claim. However, Subway remains steadfast in its claim of using 100% tuna. In 2023, the plaintiff settled with Subway.
Regardless of its fishy origins, the $6.79 six-inch sub (at the time of writing) is still rather unhealthy. The six-inch tuna (229 grams) has 470 calories, 25 grams of fat (5 grams saturated), 40 milligrams of cholesterol, and 690 milligrams of sodium (one-third of the recommended intake). Those high levels of fat are due to the large quantities of mayo (made from processed soybean oil) in which the flaked tuna gets drenched, and the sodium levels are a result of the tuna's salt-filled brine.
The sub also has 40 grams of carbs (2 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 2 grams added sugar), 20 grams protein, and is relatively high in vitamins A, C, and iron. Ultimately, the sheer amount of fat in this sandwich is most unnerving, considering that most people opt for tuna subs as a healthy alternative, and should clear any misconceptions of the tuna sub being a wholesome meal.
3. Elite Chicken and Bacon Ranch
Some of Subway's best sandwiches have come from its Subway Series line, launched in July 2022, which included new loaded subs and upgraded versions of existing favorites. A beloved sandwich that made the migration to the Subway Series is the chicken and bacon ranch, which you can now order as the Elite Chicken & Bacon Ranch. It's essentially the same rotisserie chicken and hickory-smoked bacon sub, with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and peppercorn ranch on artisan Italian bread, now with double the Monterey cheddar cheese. It's also pricier than your regular six-inch sub, at $8.79 (at the time of writing).
Nutritionally, the Subway Series subs are calorie-dense and pack in significant nutrients, but not necessarily in healthy proportions. The six-inch (262 grams) chicken and bacon ranch has 570 calories, of which 29 grams are fat (10 grams saturated fat), 105 milligrams of cholesterol, and 1,210 milligrams sodium. The high fat concentration is a result of the bacon, which also contains sodium nitrite, an additive used in processed meat that has been linked to heart disease and diabetes.
The sandwich also contains 43 grams of carbs (3 grams fiber, 6 grams sugars), and 34 grams of protein. Other potentially unhealthy ingredients such as processed soybean oil and added sugars (4 grams) contribute to the sub being an overall unhealthy option for your next Subway order.
4. The Ultimate B.M.T.
Another favorite sandwich at Subway that has made the shift to its Series menu is the Ultimate B.M.T., previously known as the Italian B.M.T. The abbreviation stands for "biggest, meatiest, tastiest," signaling the three types of meat on the sandwich: Genoa salami, spicy pepperoni, and savory Black Forest ham. There's also double provolone cheese, fresh vegetables, and the chain's signature MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette on artisan Italian bread. The six-inch is priced at $7.49 (at the time of writing).
What sounds like a meat lover's dream could quickly turn into a nightmare with a look at the nutritional profile. The six-inch (240 grams) sub has 560 calories, 30 grams of fat, (11 grams of saturated fat, 1 gram of trans fat), 75 milligrams of cholesterol, and 1,570 milligrams of sodium. For reference, a McDonald's Big Mac has 11 grams of saturated fat, 1,050 milligrams of sodium, and 590 calories.
One component of this sub's unhealthy nature is its array of processed meats, which contain sodium nitrites, modified starches, artificial sweeteners, and treated oils, all of which can hit your health in numerous ways. The sub also has 43 grams of carbs (3 grams of fiber, 6 grams of sugars, 4 grams of added sugars), 27 grams of protein, vitamins A, C, and calcium. So, the next time you're craving a meat-loaded sandwich, you might want to think twice before ordering Subway's Italian B.M.T. and make a healthier version at home instead.
5. The Boss
The revamped version of the meatball marinara entered the chat in the Subway Series as The Boss in 2022. Branded by the chain as the mother of all meatball subs, it features juicy meatballs loaded with marinara sauce, pepperoni slices, fresh BelGioioso mozzarella, and parmesan cheese on artisan Italian bread. The six-inch falls at $7.29 at the time of writing.
Despite bearing pretty similar ingredients to the meatball marinara, The Boss packs in many more calories. The six-inch (275 grams) sub has 670 calories, the second highest of the currently available Subway sandwiches, a whopping 36 grams of fat (16 grams saturated fat), 85 milligrams of cholesterol, and 1,710 milligrams of sodium. The processed meats in this sub contribute to its high sodium and fat levels, as they contain processed oils and salt in excess.
Additionally, there are 54 grams of carbs (4 grams of fiber, 8 grams of sugar, 5 grams of added sugar), 31 grams of protein, and a good percentage of vitamin C, calcium, and iron. The addition of protein concentrates, enriched and modified flours, and nitrites are some of the most concerning ingredients in this sub due to their processed nature.
6. Buffalo Chicken
Spice lovers flock to Subway for its Buffalo chicken sub, which gets its kick from Frank's RedHot Buffalo sauce and peppercorn ranch. The sub is served on artisan Italian bread with lettuce, tomatoes, and American cheese and is a relatively new addition to the chain's classic sandwich line, released in 2020, at $6.99 for a six-inch (at the time of writing). On the nutrient end, every sub (254 grams) has 380 calories, 12 grams of fat (3 grams of saturated fat), 55 milligrams of cholesterol, and 1,380 milligrams of sodium. The addition of oils like canola in the hot sauce, and soybean in the ranch contribute to the sub's increased fats, which are additionally refined and processed oils that can, over time, negatively impact heart health.
The sub also has 42 grams of carbs (3 grams fiber, 6 grams sugar, 3 grams added sugars), 25 grams protein, and is high in vitamins A and C. Ingredients to look out for that add to the sub's unhealthy nature are processed oils (canola, soybean, palm), modified starches (corn, potato), and artificial sweeteners (maltodextrin), which can take up empty calories and essential nutrients without contributing much to your health. Like many of the other subs here, the Buffalo chicken sub is fine for an occasional meal but ordering it should be kept to a minimum to avoid long-term health consequences.
7. The Beast
One of the latest additions to the Subway Series menu as of 2023 is its Deli Heroes line, which includes deli-inspired subs featuring freshly sliced meats (per location). The carnivorous addition to this menu is the Beast — a combination of pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, and roast beef, which comes up to a half-pound of meat. There's also double provolone cheese, fresh vegetables, mayo, and MVP Vinaigrette on the item. The sandwich costs $8.99 for a six-inch at the time of writing.
The calories on this sub live up to its name at 730 calories (the highest on the current menu) for a six-inch (317 grams), with 44 grams of fat (14 grams saturated fat, 1 gram trans fat), 115 milligrams of cholesterol, and 2,080 milligrams sodium (almost your entire daily recommended intake). With multiple meat sources, the sodium and fat boon is expected, but what's more concerning is the gram of trans fat, which is a leading cause of heart attacks and which work by clogging your arteries.
The sub also bears 45 grams of carbs (3 grams fiber, 7 grams sugar, 5 grams added sugars), and 40 grams of protein. Other ingredients that make this sub potentially harmful are sodium nitrites present in every meat in this menu item, as well as processed oils. When considering the spike your system will get from a six-inch, you may wish to try to avoid this meat monstrosity.
8. The Philly
Fans of Philly cheesesteaks will enjoy Subway's version of the Philadelphia classic, which is part of the Subway Series menu under the Cheesesteaks line. The Philly (previously known as the Big Philly Cheesesteak sub) includes juicy thin steak slices topped with double American cheese, green peppers, red onions, and mayo on toasted artisan Italian bread. Although it's not the authentic cheesesteak its name claims to be, fans of the sub seem to enjoy it as it's been on the menu for quite some time, costing $7.69 for a six-inch (at the time of writing).
However beloved the sub may be, it's not especially healthy, bearing 500 calories for a six-inch (192 grams), with 25 grams fat (9 grams saturated, 1 gram trans), 85 milligrams cholesterol, and 1,310 milligrams sodium. The addition of double cheese and processed soybean oil in the steak supplies the elevated fats.
This sandwich also contains 41 grams of carbs (2 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 3 grams added sugar), and 28 grams of protein. Additives like hydrolyzed proteins, maltodextrin, and modified corn starch enhance the steak's flavors while contributing to its processed nature. If you're craving a cheesesteak sub, opt for one with extra veggies and whole grain bread, or make a copycat Subway steak and cheese at home.
9. The Hotshot Italiano
Subway's much-loved Spicy Italian gets a revamp on its Series menu as The Hotshot Italiano, featuring spicy pepperoni and Genoa salami topped with double provolone cheese, jalapeño peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette on artisan Italian bread. As part of the Italianos line, this sub is joined by other cured meat-loaded sandwiches like The Boss, Supreme Meats, and Ultimate B.M.T. You can get a six-inch for $6.99 at the time of writing.
Nutritionally, this sandwich is similar to others in its line, boasting 620 calories on the six-inch (238 grams) with 38 grams fat (14 grams saturated fat, 1 gram trans fat), 85 milligrams cholesterol, and 1,750 milligrams sodium. The salami and pepperoni in the sub are heavily salted (for curing) and bear the brunt of the elevated sodium and fat content. There are also 43 grams of carbs (3 grams fiber, 6 grams sugar, 3 grams added sugar), 26 grams protein, and a good amount of vitamins A, C, calcium, and iron. Additionally, the meat has unspecified quantities of sodium nitrites, which can be harmful to your heart health when consumed regularly. Moreover, the jalapeño peppers in this sub contain sulfites, a potential allergen that can trigger sulfite sensitivity in some people.
10. The Monster
Another steak sub on the Subway Series Cheesesteak menu is The Monster, with thick-cut steak slices and crispy bacon on artisan Italian bread topped with double Monterey cheddar cheese, green peppers, red onions, and peppercorn ranch sauce. This loaded sub falls at $8.79 for a six-inch at the time of writing.
The six-inch (213 grams) Monster has 580 calories of which 30 grams are fat (11 grams saturated fat, 1 gram trans fat), 105 milligrams cholesterol, and 1,270 milligrams sodium. The combo of steak plus bacon adds to the overall calories and makes it fattier than its Philly cheesesteak counterpart. There are also 42 grams of carbs (2 grams of fiber, 6 grams of sugars, and 4 grams of added sugars), and 36 grams of protein.
Ingredients that make this sub an unhealthy option include nitrites, modified starches, hydrolyzed protein, and artificial sweeteners. So, you'll likely want to try to avoid ordering subs like the Monster too often at Subway, as its nutrients quickly add up to a pretty unwholesome meal.
11. Supreme Meats
Subway spares no meat in its Italianos, where it's experimenting with newer and bolder flavors like the ones found on its Supreme Meats sub. The sandwich includes four meats — Black Forest ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, and capicola — topped with double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and MVP Vinaigrette on Italian bread. The generous spread of meat is reflected in its price, $8.49 for a six-inch (at the time of writing).
The numbers also reflect in its nutrients, as the six-inch (262 grams) has 590 calories, 32 grams fat (12 grams saturated fat, 1 gram trans fat), 85 milligrams cholesterol, and a high of 1,810 milligrams sodium. Elevated fat and sodium levels are a direct result of the processed cured meats in this sub, plus the double cheese. There are also 44 grams of carbs (3 grams fiber, 7 grams sugar, 4 grams added sugar), 30 grams protein, and a good amount of vitamins A, C, calcium, and iron. Ingredients that make this sub more obviously unhealthy include nitrates and nitrites, as well as artificial flavorings and sweeteners.
12. Turkey Cali Club
Subway's Turkey Cali is part of its Eat Fresh Refresh menu change campaign that happened in 2021, which introduced new breads like the artisan Italian and multigrain, plus a giveaway of the Turkey Cali Club. The club features oven-roasted turkey, crispy bacon, BelGioioso mozzarella, and smashed Hass avocado topped with spinach, tomatoes, red onions, and mayo on multigrain bread. The sub also comes with sliced avocado which has slightly lower calories than one with smashed. The Turkey Cali club falls on the higher end of prices for a six-inch sub at $9.99 (at the time of writing).
On the nutritional front, the sub has 600 calories on a six-inch (275 grams), with 34 grams of fat (10 grams saturated, 1 gram trans), 75 milligrams of cholesterol, and 1,290 milligrams of sodium. The concerning fat levels are partly due to the processed soybean oil present in the turkey and mayo. The club also has 43 grams of carbs (6 grams fiber, 7 grams sugar, 4 grams added sugar), 32 grams protein, and vitamins A and C. If you want a healthy fix at Subway, don't let the avocado in this sandwich fool you.
Methodology
To compile a list of the unhealthiest Subway sandwiches, we consulted the chain's latest official nutrition sheet from January 2024, which has a detailed breakdown of the nutrient quantities in every item on the menu. We also studied Subway's official U.S. ingredient and allergen lists. We paid attention to nutrients in elevated quantities such as fats, sodium, added sugars, and overall calories, alongside potentially harmful ingredients like nitrates and nitrites, artificial flavorings and sweeteners, hydrolyzed and concentrated proteins, all of which are processed and bear low nutritional value.
Although no sub on this list is immediately harmful to your health, their nutrients and calories can quickly add up when consumed in excess and may affect your health in a variety of ways. Ultimately, it's best to consume chain food like Subway infrequently and in moderation.