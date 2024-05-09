The 12 Unhealthiest Sandwiches At Subway

Few things in life are as good as meatballs drenched in marinara atop a bed of spaghetti, but replace the pasta with bread and you can have this delicious comfort food on the go. That's the appeal of Subway's meatball marinara sub, which packs juicy meatballs on artisan Italian bread with a herby, garlicky marinara and topped with melted provolone and parmesan. This sandwich is a favorite amongst regulars at the chain, and at $5.89 for a six-inch (at the time of writing), it's one of the cheaper options on this list.

According to Subway's January 2024 nutrition sheet, which lists the nutritional breakdown of its menu items, the six-inch (211 gram) meatball marinara has 460 calories, 20 grams of fat (8 grams of saturated fat), 40 milligrams of cholesterol, and 1,110 milligrams of sodium (nearly half of your recommended daily intake). The elevated fat content is due to the sub's processed ingredients, such as soybean oil that can lead to inflammation and excessive weight gain when consumed in excess.

Additionally, the sub has a whopping 50 grams of carbs (4 grams fiber, 8 grams sugars, 4 grams added sugars), which largely comes from enriched flours and modified starches that are processed and bear low nutritional value. On the positive end, the sandwich has 20 grams of protein and is rich in vitamin C and iron. Still, considering the other ingredients, it may be better to make a copycat Subway meatball marinara with just 5 ingredients at home.