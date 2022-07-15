The Subway Tuna Drama Isn't Over Just Yet

When you order a tuna salad sandwich, you expect to be enjoying tuna, not any other animal products. This is allegedly not the case at Subway restaurants, according to a lawsuit filed in 2021 that just took a major — and potentially fishy — turn, per Today.

The suit claims that lab tests found Subway tuna samples to contain "a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together ... to imitate the appearance of tuna" (via The Washington Post). The plaintiffs apparently stopped short of revealing exactly what the so-called tuna was actually made of but later alleged that it contained DNA from chicken, pork, and other animals, per NPR.

For its part, Subway continues to deny the allegations and set up a dedicated web page to claim they use "100% real, wild-caught tuna" (via Subway). However, the chain also responded to the suit in a pretty bizarre way, claiming that any potential non-tuna elements in the fish were actually the result of accidental cross-contamination by employees, per NBC, and they requested that a judge dismiss the lawsuit altogether.

However, after another legal twist in the case, the Subway tuna drama is far from over — in fact, it's only diving deeper.