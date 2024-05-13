These Are The Only States Without Costco Locations

Costco has come a long way since the opening of its first-ever warehouse in Seattle, Washington, in 1983. As of March 2024, the wholesaler has brought its bulk-sized goods and $1.50 hot dog and soda combos to an impressive 876 locations across 14 countries worldwide. A majority of those stores — 604 to be exact — are in the United States and Puerto Rico, with California being home to the largest number of warehouses with 137 (though, believe it or not, none of them are the biggest Costco in the world). Yet, even with nearly two-thirds of the world's Costcos operating in the U.S. and its territories, there are three states where the chain has absolutely no presence at all.

Hawaii and Alaska might be your first guesses as to which states are Costco-less, but the noncontiguous parts of the country actually have 13 warehouses between them. So, which states have the unfortunate honor of being completely void of the big box retailer? Wyoming, West Virginia, and Rhode Island.

Up until recently, this club also included a fourth member: Maine. However, as of November 17, 2023, the Pine Tree State officially got itself off of the list with the opening of its first-ever Costco store in the town of Scarborough. Will Wyoming, West Virginia, and Rhode Island ever be able to do the same?