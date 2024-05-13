Shoppers Say These 12 Costco Products Have Shrunk Recently

The term "shrinkflation" has been floating around the internet for a while, where it's often used by consumers regarding the food industry. A play on the word inflation, shrinkflation refers to companies surreptitiously making products smaller while keeping prices the same — meaning the customer gets much less bang for their buck. For example, a shopper whose favorite brand of tortilla chips has been affected by shrinkflation might notice upon opening the product that their bag is only half full when it was previously filled to the top. In another example, a shopper's favorite round cake from their local grocery bakery department may suddenly fail to reach the edges of its plastic container the way it once did. These changes often come with little warning, say many consumers, and with little — if any — adjustment to the price tag.

These noticeable and oftentimes disappointing instances of food shrinkage seem to be affecting more and more products from popular stores. According to some annoyed consumers, this includes select items from celebrated bulk wholesaler Costco. From diminishing croissants to dwindling bagels to slimmed-down rotisserie chickens, here are 12 Costco products that shoppers claim have started to shrink.