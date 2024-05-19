Copycat Chocolate Peanut Butter Heavenly Hunks Recipe

If you're a fan of the popular snack Heavenly Hunks, you will love this copycat chocolate peanut butter Heavenly Hunks recipe from recipe developer Annabelle Randles. With just a few simple ingredients and easy steps, this no-bake version makes 25 delightful, soft, and chewy squares. Studded with chocolate chips, these melt-in-the-mouth copycat Heavenly Hunks will soon become your favorite homemade treat.

Randles uses a combination of oat and tapioca flours to create a soft, tender, and moist texture. In keeping with the original Heavenly Hunks, both flours are gluten-free, making them suitable options for individuals with gluten or wheat sensitivities.

These copycat chocolate peanut butter Heavenly Hunks do not require any baking. Instead, they firm up in the freezer before you cut them to shape. To preserve their texture and freshness, they are best kept in the fridge in an airtight container for up to five days., and they can be enjoyed cold or at room temperature.