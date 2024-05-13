Why Steve Albini Wasn't The Biggest Fan Of Restaurants

Steve Albini was best known for his impact on the music industry, both as a musician and a producer, but he had a not-so-secret second life as a foodie. In the 20-teens his food blog became quite popular with fans who enjoyed reading about the different foods he enjoyed cooking and eating. One thing he wasn't too into, though, was eating out at restaurants.

You might think that Albini's fame might have had something to do with this — it must be somewhat inconvenient to dine out when you're a celebrity of sorts, what with people wanting selfies or autographs, or, in Albini's case, perhaps pestering him to listen to their band's demo. Still, he wasn't quite at a Taylor Swift level of recognition, so he didn't mention this as being particularly problematic. Instead, as he told Grub Street, "I appreciate restaurant cooking, but I prefer cooking myself to ordering off of a menu." He went on to explain, "There's something about making food for someone else that can't be replaced, like having a conversation is better than listening to a lecture." (Some foods just taste better when they're homemade.)