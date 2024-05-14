Pizza Hut's New Menu Item Puts The Best Parts Of Burgers In A Melt

In an unpredictable turn of events, Pizza Hut is entering burger territory. According to info shared with Mashed, the pizza chain is taking direct inspiration from the cheeseburger with the creation of its new Cheeseburger Melt. This new item features a parmesan-crusted thin crust folded around classic burger elements like beef, applewood-smoked bacon, onions, and both cheddar and mozzarella cheese. The purchase also includes a burger dipping sauce.

Elements like the crust and mozzarella make it clear that this creation came from a pizza shop, and they arguably make the item more of a pizza-burger hybrid than a burger proper. Pizza Hut has offered some weird menu items throughout its history, yet this melt seemingly stands out from the bunch (even compared to the chain's other cheeseburger-themed item, the cheeseburger-stuffed crust pizza). Starting on May 14, the new Cheeseburger Melt will appear on participating Pizza Hut menus nationwide, and it will set customers back $6.99. Customers can also take advantage of the My Hut Box offer for a limited time, which includes a Melt (or a two-topping Personal Pan Pizza), a side of fries, and a 20-ounce drink for $8.49.