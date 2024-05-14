Pizza Hut's New Menu Item Puts The Best Parts Of Burgers In A Melt
In an unpredictable turn of events, Pizza Hut is entering burger territory. According to info shared with Mashed, the pizza chain is taking direct inspiration from the cheeseburger with the creation of its new Cheeseburger Melt. This new item features a parmesan-crusted thin crust folded around classic burger elements like beef, applewood-smoked bacon, onions, and both cheddar and mozzarella cheese. The purchase also includes a burger dipping sauce.
Elements like the crust and mozzarella make it clear that this creation came from a pizza shop, and they arguably make the item more of a pizza-burger hybrid than a burger proper. Pizza Hut has offered some weird menu items throughout its history, yet this melt seemingly stands out from the bunch (even compared to the chain's other cheeseburger-themed item, the cheeseburger-stuffed crust pizza). Starting on May 14, the new Cheeseburger Melt will appear on participating Pizza Hut menus nationwide, and it will set customers back $6.99. Customers can also take advantage of the My Hut Box offer for a limited time, which includes a Melt (or a two-topping Personal Pan Pizza), a side of fries, and a 20-ounce drink for $8.49.
Pizza Hut is targeting burger fans
Pizza Hut is introducing the Cheeseburger Melt in an effort to draw in customers from the burger-loving crowd. To commemorate the new item's May 14 release, Pizza Hut is also sending some of its delivery drivers to burger fans' favorite watering holes: fast food burger chains. These delivery drivers will not only arrive at but also go through these chains' drive-thrus to attract the attention of customers in line. Those who see these delivery cars may be tempted to scan the Q.R. code pasted on the rear windshield, which asks, "Want a better burger?" With this code, folks can enter to redeem a coupon for a free Cheeseburger Melt and Pepsi.
Since so many burger restaurants out there offer burgers in their standard form, Pizza Hut may just have an edge on them by offering an atypical take on the classic. Pizza Hut has always had diverse offerings (not to mention bold combinations), and it's been a while since it introduced other sides like pasta, fries, and wings. Pizza Hut released its series of melts in 2022, and alongside flavors like cheesesteak and buffalo chicken, the Cheeseburger Melt may be more on-brand than it seems.