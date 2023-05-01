Pizza Hut Is Bringing Cheesesteak To The Menu For The First Time Ever

Move over, Philly: Cheesesteak fans need only head to their local Pizza Hut to get their fix of tender steak and melty cheese as the restaurant chain debuts two new dishes. Pizza Hut is adding the Cheesesteak Pizza and a Cheesesteak Melt to its menu, both of which will be available at participating Pizza Hut restaurants for a limited time.

Pizza Hut's Cheesesteak Pizza is topped with sirloin steak, Alfredo sauce, green peppers, onions, and parmesan oregano. The Cheesesteak Pizza is priced starting at $13.99, with the option for customers to choose either a medium or large size with a crust option of choice. The new Cheesesteak Melt is a version of Pizza Hut's handheld, calzone-like offering filled with cheese, strips of sirloin steak, and other toppings before being baked and served with ranch dipping sauce. The Cheesesteak Melt will set diners back about $6.99.

Per PR Newswire, as of May 1, 2023, Hut Rewards members can order the two new menu items on the Pizza Hut app. Both items will be rolled out to the general public on May 2, 2023.