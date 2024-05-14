What The Red Lobster Closures Mean For The Chain

Red Lobster has unexpectedly closed dozens of restaurants across the country. While this may mean bad news for the seafood chain that once employed the likes of Chris Rock, Red Lobster's partnership with TAGeX Brands proves that one restaurant's trash is, indeed, another person's treasure.

On May 13, the contents of 48 Red Lobster restaurants were put up for action by TAGeX Brands, a company that specializes in asset liquidation and equipment resale following business closures. Although Red Lobster has yet to make a statement about the sudden development, TAGeX's founder and CEO Neal Sherman addressed it in a LinkedIn post, calling it the brand's "largest restaurant liquidation ever." Sherman wrote, "The furniture, fixtures, and equipment from select Red Lobster locations MUST GO ASAP." He went on to explain that Red Lobster's auction would be handled differently than others listed on the online marketplace. In what he referred to as a "winner takes all" situation, folks would be vying for everything inside of a particular restaurant rather than individual pieces of equipment.

The newly-closed locations are scattered across 21 states including California, Colorado, Maryland, New York, and Florida. As of this writing, some of the bids remain as low as $100 — a mind-bogglingly low price for the entire contents of a recently-functioning restaurant. While this could be an exciting prospect for restaurateurs and start-ups, it bodes poorly for the seafood chain's prospects.