The Popular Seafood Chain Where Chris Rock Used To Work

Many creative types share the same plight: Getting a restaurant job to pay the bills while hustling for their true dream off the clock. The goal, of course, is to use the service-industry gig as a stepping stone away from the role of starving artist and toward a career in something they're passionate about. For many people, life doesn't quite work out that way. For comedian Chris Rock, however, it most certainly did.

As a 17-year-old high school drop-out, Rock landed a job as a dishwasher at Red Lobster on Queens Boulevard in New York City. "That was my real job," he explained in his 2008 HBO special "Kill the Messenger." He went on to say, "I wasn't working my way through school, I wasn't working my way in telling jokes, that was my life. 1989, I was scraping shrimp."

At the time, Rock never imagined he would have such an illustrious career or go on to be recognized as one of the comedy greats. His plan, he said in an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, was to keep working at Red Lobster until he eventually followed in his father's footsteps as a trucker. Perfectly content with the idea of a simpler life, Rock said that up until he secured a role on "Saturday Night Live," "If you would have offered me a job that paid $10, $12 an hour, I would have never told another joke in my life."