Secrets For Making The Perfect Spaghetti Sauce You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Store-bought spaghetti sauce might seem like the easiest way to get dinner on the table, but homemade spaghetti sauce is surprisingly easy to prepare. And that makes sense — according to Chef Claudio Daggio at Terralina Crafted Italian in Disney Springs, "Traditional Italian food is simple and all about the quality of the ingredients where less is more." Just a handful of ingredients and less than an hour of time in the kitchen, and you'll be digging into some of the best spaghetti sauce you've ever tried.

That said, there's no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to the perfect spaghetti sauce. Some people like their sauce a touch on the sweeter side to evoke the nostalgic store-bought sauces of yore. Others like to zhuzh things up with herbs, spices, or even chiles for a touch of heat. "It's good to play around with different herbs, seasonings, and techniques to craft the perfect balance for your palate," says Daggio.

If you're looking for a place to start — and a few tricks of the trade to make your sauce truly shine — look no further. Our experts are here to help you craft the perfect spaghetti sauce right at home.