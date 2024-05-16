Times Celebrity Chefs Gave Questionable Cooking Advice

When white TV chefs make international food it can spark controversy both for cultural appropriation and for screwing up a traditional dish. The latter is what happened to Rachael Ray when she cooked refried beans. She came under fire from Mexican chefs and casual cooks for screwing up the simple side dish.

Presented on TikTok to her followers ahead of the Super Bowl in 2022, Ray's method left a lot to be desired. First, she seemed to be putting her own spin on the dish, using chopped onions, grated garlic, and jalapeños, which many commenters said didn't belong. But the most head-scratching ingredient is hot sauce, which surely prompted swaths of viewers to cry out in protest. The addition of way too much water, which she said would help the vegetables cook, also raised quite a few eyebrows.

If all of that wasn't bad enough, Ray sent her critics through the roof when she tossed her awkward concoction into a food processor (just ... no). Then, she capped off the abomination by burning the edges, which she said was not only intentional but desired (scores of Latinx viewers dropped their jaws at the same time). Commenters were relentless, tearing Ray to shreds, with user Meow simply saying "Hell to the naw!" If you want something simpler, try Mashed's refried bean recipe, which doesn't require burning the beans.